Truck Crash Leaves Cow Manure Mess On I-95 In Florida

Some drivers in Central Florida had to avoid a stinky situation Tuesday (July 20), WKMG reports.

The Florida Highway Patrol told the public via Twitter about a crash that left a huge mess on a stretch of I-95 in Brevard County. Troopers said a bunch of cow manure spilled on the northbound lanes at mile marker 198. Officials had to divert traffic at Fisk Boulevard.

They added that a collision involving a semi-truck and a dump truck led to the mess. First responders said no one was hurt in the incident.

There have been some wild mishaps on Florida roadways before. A woman and her daughter were shocked when they learned a turtle flew through the windshield and hit the woman in the head. A large boat tumbled off its trailer earlier this year, causing a traffic hiccup on I-10.

Then, there was a wild incident where a couple survived a car crash after the driver had to swerve to avoid a falling couch. The driver later got a ticket while they were at the hospital.