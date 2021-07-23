Truck Crash Leaves Cow Manure Mess On I-95 In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
July 23, 2021
Some drivers in Central Florida had to avoid a stinky situation Tuesday (July 20), WKMG reports.
The Florida Highway Patrol told the public via Twitter about a crash that left a huge mess on a stretch of I-95 in Brevard County. Troopers said a bunch of cow manure spilled on the northbound lanes at mile marker 198. Officials had to divert traffic at Fisk Boulevard.
They added that a collision involving a semi-truck and a dump truck led to the mess. First responders said no one was hurt in the incident.
There have been some wild mishaps on Florida roadways before. A woman and her daughter were shocked when they learned a turtle flew through the windshield and hit the woman in the head. A large boat tumbled off its trailer earlier this year, causing a traffic hiccup on I-10.
Then, there was a wild incident where a couple survived a car crash after the driver had to swerve to avoid a falling couch. The driver later got a ticket while they were at the hospital.
Brevard County: Traffic alert Northbound I-95 @ MM 198. Crash involving a semi-truck and a dump truck. NB traffic being diverted off at Fisk Blvd. until lanes are open. Dump truck spilled cow manure on the roadway. pic.twitter.com/BwboK1ebn1— FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) July 20, 2021