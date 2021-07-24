NSYNC Shares Public Support For Britney Spears Amid Conservatorship Battle

The message from the *N SYNC Twitter account comes after two members of the band, Justin Timberlake and Lance Bass, have already spoken out about Spears' fight to end the conservatorship. Timberlake first addressed his ex-girlfriend's situation back in June, following the 'Toxic' singer's statement at a hearing about her conservatorship. "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," Timberlake wrote on Twitter. "Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

Timberlake and Spears first confirmed they were a couple back in 1999. They would later go on to split three years later. The pair first met as children as cast members on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. Spears would go on to marry Kevin Federline, who she ultimately divorced, while Timberlake is married to actress Jessica Biel.

"No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for," Timberlake's statement continued. "Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Bass discussed the issue this past week, revealing he's been "kept away" from his pop contemporary by the conservatorship for years now. “I don’t know exactly what she needs, but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people," Bass said during a recent interview.

“She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer,” he continued. “To me, there’s a bigger picture here. The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge.”

Spears has also garnered support from Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton, Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and more.