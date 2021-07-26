83-Year-Old Grandma From Utah Gets Black Belt From Chuck Norris

An 83-year-old grandmother from Utah received a black belt in karate from the legend Chuck Norris. Carole Taylor is now a fifth-degree black belt, reported KSL.

Taylor's love and passion for karate began about 15 years ago when she started taking her 11-year-old granddaughter to her lessons. She told KSL, "I thought: 'Wow, this is mental and physical. This would be a good thing for someone my age to do. So I asked the teacher if it would be all right if I joined the class, and so that's why I did it."

Taylor explained that she and her granddaughter got their first-degree black belts at the same time. Now, her granddaughter was able to watch her grandma show off her skills at Chuck Norris' annual United Fighting Arts Federation International Training Convention this past weekend. Taylor showed off different forms of karate, such as hand techniques, stances, footwork, targeting, focusing, and power.

After her performance, Norris awarded her a fifth-degree black belt, which is a huge accomplishment that takes many years to reach.

Taylor said:

"I was so excited. I was able to bow to him, turn around, he put (a black gi) on me, I turned back around and bowed, and then he grabbed me and hugged me so hard, he actually pulled me off the ground almost … my one foot went up."