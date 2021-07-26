All Of The Utah Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics
By Ginny Reese
July 26, 2021
Utah is being represented well at the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The state has about 30 athletes competing this year who have ties to the Beehive State, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.
Many of the athletes are Utah residents, while others attended Utah colleges, or are former residents. Click here to see a schedule of when each athlete will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
Here are all of the athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as their sport:
UTAH RESIDENTS
- Haley Batten- mountain biking
- Amanda Chidester- Softball
- Nathaniel Coleman- climbing
- Kyra Condie- climbing
- Nathan Ikon Crumpton- track
- Kathleen Noble- rowing
- Rhyan White- swimming
OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED BYU
- Josue Dominguez- swimming
- Jake Gibb- beach volleyball
- Jordan Matyas- rugby
- Ben Patch- volleyball
- Brenden Sander- volleyball
- Taylor Sander- Sander
OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Kara Eaker- gymnastics
- Hannah Flippen- softball
- Kim Gaucher- basketball
- Lexi Lagan- shooting
- Grace McCallum- gymnastics
- MyKayla Skinner- gymnastics
- Leilani Mitchell- basketball
- Anissa Urtez- softball
OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED WEBER STATE
- Damian Lillard- Basketball
OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Eddy Alvarez- baseball
OLYMPIANS WHO PLAYED FOR THE UTAH JAZZ
- Rudy Gobert- Basketball
- Joe Ingles- basketball
- Miye Oni- basketball
REAL SALT LAKE OLYMPIANS
- Douglas Martinez- soccer
OLYMPIC COACHES
- John Farrah- triathlon
- Luka Slabe- women's indoor volleyball