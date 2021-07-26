All Of The Utah Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

Utah is being represented well at the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The state has about 30 athletes competing this year who have ties to the Beehive State, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

Many of the athletes are Utah residents, while others attended Utah colleges, or are former residents. Click here to see a schedule of when each athlete will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Here are all of the athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as their sport:

UTAH RESIDENTS

Haley Batten - mountain biking

- mountain biking Amanda Chidester - Softball

- Softball Nathaniel Coleman - climbing

- climbing Kyra Condie - climbing

- climbing Nathan Ikon Crumpton - track

- track Kathleen Noble - rowing

- rowing Rhyan White- swimming

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED BYU

Josue Dominguez - swimming

- swimming Jake Gibb - beach volleyball

- beach volleyball Jordan Matyas - rugby

- rugby Ben Patch - volleyball

- volleyball Brenden Sander - volleyball

- volleyball Taylor Sander- Sander

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

Kara Eaker - gymnastics

- gymnastics Hannah Flippen - softball

- softball Kim Gaucher - basketball

- basketball Lexi Lagan - shooting

- shooting Grace McCallum - gymnastics

- gymnastics MyKayla Skinner - gymnastics

- gymnastics Leilani Mitchell - basketball

- basketball Anissa Urtez- softball

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED WEBER STATE

Damian Lillard- Basketball

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Eddy Alvarez- baseball

OLYMPIANS WHO PLAYED FOR THE UTAH JAZZ

Rudy Gobert - Basketball

- Basketball Joe Ingles - basketball

- basketball Miye Oni- basketball

REAL SALT LAKE OLYMPIANS

Douglas Martinez- soccer

OLYMPIC COACHES