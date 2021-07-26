All Of The Utah Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Utah is being represented well at the summer Olympics in Tokyo. The state has about 30 athletes competing this year who have ties to the Beehive State, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

Many of the athletes are Utah residents, while others attended Utah colleges, or are former residents. Click here to see a schedule of when each athlete will compete at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Here are all of the athletes with Utah ties competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as their sport:

UTAH RESIDENTS

  • Haley Batten- mountain biking
  • Amanda Chidester- Softball
  • Nathaniel Coleman- climbing
  • Kyra Condie- climbing
  • Nathan Ikon Crumpton- track
  • Kathleen Noble- rowing
  • Rhyan White- swimming

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED BYU

  • Josue Dominguez- swimming
  • Jake Gibb- beach volleyball
  • Jordan Matyas- rugby
  • Ben Patch- volleyball
  • Brenden Sander- volleyball
  • Taylor Sander- Sander

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH

  • Kara Eaker- gymnastics
  • Hannah Flippen- softball
  • Kim Gaucher- basketball
  • Lexi Lagan- shooting
  • Grace McCallum- gymnastics
  • MyKayla Skinner- gymnastics
  • Leilani Mitchell- basketball
  • Anissa Urtez- softball

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED WEBER STATE

  • Damian Lillard- Basketball

OLYMPIANS WHO ATTENDED SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE

  • Eddy Alvarez- baseball

OLYMPIANS WHO PLAYED FOR THE UTAH JAZZ

  • Rudy Gobert- Basketball
  • Joe Ingles- basketball
  • Miye Oni- basketball

REAL SALT LAKE OLYMPIANS

  • Douglas Martinez- soccer

OLYMPIC COACHES

  • John Farrah- triathlon
  • Luka Slabe- women's indoor volleyball

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About All Of The Utah Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.