Arizona's School Systems Among Very Worst In The Nation

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's nearly back-to-school time, which means kids all over the country are gearing up to return to the classroom. Unfortunately for some kids, schools aren't the best.

WalletHub compared the 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) across 32 key metrics to determine which states have the best school districts. WalletHub's website states:

"Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials."

Arizona's schools ended up at the bottom of the list. The state came in at number 49 with only Louisiana's and New Mexico's schools being worse.

Arizona had the third-highest dropout rate, the third-lowest ranking for "quality," and the highest pupil-teacher ratio in the nation.

Here are the top ten states with the best school districts:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Connecticut
  3. New Jersey
  4. Virginia
  5. New Hampshire
  6. Maryland
  7. Delaware
  8. Nebraska
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Vermont

Here are the ten states with the worst school districts:

  1. New Mexico
  2. Louisiana
  3. Arizona
  4. Alaska
  5. Alabama
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Mississippi
  8. West Virginia
  9. South Carolina
  10. Oregon

Click here to check out the full study.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Arizona's School Systems Among Very Worst In The Nation

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.