Arizona's School Systems Among Very Worst In The Nation

It's nearly back-to-school time, which means kids all over the country are gearing up to return to the classroom. Unfortunately for some kids, schools aren't the best.

WalletHub compared the 50 states (and Washington, D.C.) across 32 key metrics to determine which states have the best school districts. WalletHub's website states:

"Unlike other research that focuses primarily on academic outcomes or school finance, WalletHub’s analysis takes a more comprehensive approach. It accounts for performance, funding, safety, class size and instructor credentials."

Arizona's schools ended up at the bottom of the list. The state came in at number 49 with only Louisiana's and New Mexico's schools being worse.

Arizona had the third-highest dropout rate, the third-lowest ranking for "quality," and the highest pupil-teacher ratio in the nation.

Here are the top ten states with the best school districts:

Massachusetts Connecticut New Jersey Virginia New Hampshire Maryland Delaware Nebraska Wisconsin Vermont

Here are the ten states with the worst school districts:

New Mexico Louisiana Arizona Alaska Alabama Oklahoma Mississippi West Virginia South Carolina Oregon

