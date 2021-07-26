All Of The Arizona Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

Arizona is being represented well at the summer olympics in Tokyo. The state has 18 athletes competing this year, hailing from all across the state, according to Christina Estes.

Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are two of the biggest names coming out of Arizona. Both are competing in gymnastics individual apparatus events. Carey and Skinner are the first women from Arizona to compete at the Olympics in gymnastics since Kerri Strug in 1996.

There are many names in Phoenix basketball that are taking the court in Tokyo. However, most of them have listed their homes in different states. Among them are Devin Booker of the suns, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Here are all of the Arizona athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as their sport and hometown:

Abdi Abdirahman - Track and Field - Tucson

Alana Smith - Skateboarding - Mesa

Alphine Tuliamuk - Track and Field - Flagstaff

Bethanie Mattek-Sands - Tennis - Phoenix

Brady Ellison - Archery - Globe

Brandon McNulty - Cycling - Phoenix

Brett Thompson - Rugby - Tempe

Corben Sharrah - Cycling - Tucson

Delaney Schnell - Diving - Tucson

Jade Carey - Gymnastics (Artistic) - Phoenix

Jagger Eaton - Skateboarding - Mesa

Jamie Westbrook - Baseball - Chandler

Julie Ertz - Soccer - Mesa

Kayla Miracle - Wrestling - Phoenix

Maceo Brown - Rugby - Tempe

MyKayla Skinner - Gymnastics (Artistic) - Gilbert

Sarah Sponcil - Beach Volleyball - Phoenix

Will Claye - Track and Field - Phoenix

