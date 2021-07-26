All Of The Arizona Athletes Competing At The Tokyo Olympics

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2021

Arizona is being represented well at the summer olympics in Tokyo. The state has 18 athletes competing this year, hailing from all across the state, according to Christina Estes.

Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner are two of the biggest names coming out of Arizona. Both are competing in gymnastics individual apparatus events. Carey and Skinner are the first women from Arizona to compete at the Olympics in gymnastics since Kerri Strug in 1996.

There are many names in Phoenix basketball that are taking the court in Tokyo. However, most of them have listed their homes in different states. Among them are Devin Booker of the suns, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

Here are all of the Arizona athletes competing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, as well as their sport and hometown:

  • Abdi Abdirahman - Track and Field - Tucson
  • Alana Smith - Skateboarding - Mesa
  • Alphine Tuliamuk - Track and Field - Flagstaff
  • Bethanie Mattek-Sands - Tennis - Phoenix
  • Brady Ellison - Archery - Globe
  • Brandon McNulty - Cycling - Phoenix
  • Brett Thompson - Rugby - Tempe
  • Corben Sharrah - Cycling - Tucson
  • Delaney Schnell - Diving - Tucson
  • Jade Carey - Gymnastics (Artistic) - Phoenix
  • Jagger Eaton - Skateboarding - Mesa
  • Jamie Westbrook - Baseball - Chandler
  • Julie Ertz - Soccer - Mesa
  • Kayla Miracle - Wrestling - Phoenix
  • Maceo Brown - Rugby - Tempe
  • MyKayla Skinner - Gymnastics (Artistic) - Gilbert
  • Sarah Sponcil - Beach Volleyball - Phoenix
  • Will Claye - Track and Field - Phoenix

