Brandi Carlile Shares Hilarious Video With Courteney Cox & Lisa Kudrow

By Kelly Fisher

July 26, 2021

2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards – Show
Photo: Getty Images North America

Brandi Carlile got called out “on being a show off” in a hilarious new video on her social media channels.

The country singer-songwriter teamed up with Courteney Cox to release the music video for her latest song “Right On Time,” which gives fans the first taste of the upcoming album In These Silent Days. The album is slated to release on October 1.

Carlile reunited with Cox for an in-person rendition of the song — and the two had a little fun with it. With Cox playing the piano, Carlile belts her powerhouse note for what feels like forever to Cox, apparently.

When Carlile takes off, Cox gets up from her seat at the piano to pour a glass of wine and FaceTime her Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow. Kudrow agrees, Carlile holds the note for “a few minutes — more than a few minutes,” she says on the FaceTime call. “I don’t even have that long.”

After hanging up the call, Cox goes on to grab a snack and start a game of Jenga before returning to the piano, tapping Carlile on the arm to signal that it’s time to move on.

Carlile shared the video on Sunday (July 25), writing:

@courteneycoxofficial and @lisakudrow calling me out on being a show off. Somebody had to do it…
#rightontime#rightontimechallenge

Watch the video here:

