Dallas-Fort Worth Reaches Triple Digit Weather For First Time In 2021
By Anna Gallegos
July 26, 2021
Dallas-Fort Worth hit triple-digit temperatures on Sunday, July 25, and the hot weather is expected to continue through much of the week.
The first 100°F was recorded at the DFW International Airport around 3 p.m.
If it seems like this year's first 100 degree day was later than normal, you're correct. The average first 100°F day for DFW is July 1, according to the National Weather Service. The area also experiences around 20 100+ degree days every year.
We got stats on stats on stats when it comes to 💯°F occurrences! Check these out since we could see some of the first 100° weather of the season through this last week of the month. #dfwwx #ctxwx— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) July 25, 2021
Even more available here: https://t.co/Bxgz2i4wvs pic.twitter.com/oSO3sAYmKL
There is a heat advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday, but the high temperatures will continue to hang around despite the chance of rain.
There is a less than 20% chance of isolated showers on Monday evening and into Tuesday. Any rainfall is not expected to cool the area down since highs will be in the low 100s and heat index values up to 105, according to the NWS.
A slight break from the summer heat will happen on Wednesday when temperatures dip into the high 90s, but it's back up to the three digit temperatures on Thursday to Saturday.
North Texas residents are being advised to limit their time outside and to drink plenty of water this week to stay cool. Branches of the Dallas Public Library and Dallas Parks and Recreation facilities will be open during regular business hours to give people a place to cool down, according to NBC DFW.