WATCH: Airline Employee Calmly Takes Down 'Karen' At Dallas Airport

It seems like every day there's a new story about airline passengers behaving badly.

There's been videos of passengers taped to their seats, passengers punching flight attendants, and passengers freaking out while in the air.

This time an anonymous American Airlines employee at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is being praised for how he handled a rude customer earlier this month. The viral video of the incident has now been seen more than 4 million times.

The incident happened on July 17 in the DFW terminal for a flight headed to Miami. Passenger Christopher Freeman told the Dallas Morning News that it all started when an airline employee asked a woman about her mask because it had holes in it.

The women cursed out the employee before the no-nonsense manager stepped in.