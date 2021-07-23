WATCH: Airline Employee Calmly Takes Down 'Karen' At Dallas Airport
By Anna Gallegos
July 23, 2021
It seems like every day there's a new story about airline passengers behaving badly.
There's been videos of passengers taped to their seats, passengers punching flight attendants, and passengers freaking out while in the air.
This time an anonymous American Airlines employee at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is being praised for how he handled a rude customer earlier this month. The viral video of the incident has now been seen more than 4 million times.
The incident happened on July 17 in the DFW terminal for a flight headed to Miami. Passenger Christopher Freeman told the Dallas Morning News that it all started when an airline employee asked a woman about her mask because it had holes in it.
The women cursed out the employee before the no-nonsense manager stepped in.
So this lady got kicked off the plane for calling an attendant "bitch". He also told her "you're ko longer allowed to fly with American. I suggest you try Spirit" 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/d8D4psClOt— Ekwensu Ocha😈 (@ExtrFreeBurner) July 17, 2021
“Second of all, you called my employee a b****. Completely uncalled for, inappropriate, and you're not going to travel. We don't tolerate that crap with us," the man calmly tells the woman.
He never raised his voice or got combative with the woman while blocking her from boarding the plane.
“If you don’t want to follow the federal mask mandate and then call my employee a vulgar name, it’s not going to happen,” he continued.
Multiple people on Twitter congratulated the anonymous man for standing up for his workers and wished more managers were like that.
The way he went up for his employee, kept his composure and stood his ground made me so happy. Love to see it— Keli (@ClassActKelz) July 19, 2021
Salute this guy he put the employee over the customer. If we did this more we’d have less entitled humans in this country.— PWW (@PartyWithWolves) July 19, 2021
Rare boss standing behind his employee 👏🏽👏🏽 we don’t see enough of this— aj (@loudestluv) July 18, 2021
American Airlines didn't provide details but confirmed that the woman was not allowed to fly.
“We expect our customers to comply with our policies and treat everyone with respect when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case," the airline said in a statement.