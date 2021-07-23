WATCH: Airline Employee Calmly Takes Down 'Karen' At Dallas Airport

By Anna Gallegos

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It seems like every day there's a new story about airline passengers behaving badly.

There's been videos of passengers taped to their seats, passengers punching flight attendants, and passengers freaking out while in the air.

This time an anonymous American Airlines employee at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is being praised for how he handled a rude customer earlier this month. The viral video of the incident has now been seen more than 4 million times.

The incident happened on July 17 in the DFW terminal for a flight headed to Miami. Passenger Christopher Freeman told the Dallas Morning News that it all started when an airline employee asked a woman about her mask because it had holes in it.

The women cursed out the employee before the no-nonsense manager stepped in.

“Second of all, you called my employee a b****. Completely uncalled for, inappropriate, and you're not going to travel. We don't tolerate that crap with us," the man calmly tells the woman.

He never raised his voice or got combative with the woman while blocking her from boarding the plane.

“If you don’t want to follow the federal mask mandate and then call my employee a vulgar name, it’s not going to happen,” he continued.

Multiple people on Twitter congratulated the anonymous man for standing up for his workers and wished more managers were like that.

American Airlines didn't provide details but confirmed that the woman was not allowed to fly.

“We expect our customers to comply with our policies and treat everyone with respect when they choose to travel with us, and we take action when that is not the case," the airline said in a statement.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About WATCH: Airline Employee Calmly Takes Down 'Karen' At Dallas Airport

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.