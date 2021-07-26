Here Are The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurants In Chicago

By Kelly Fisher

July 26, 2021

Pepperoni Pizza with Mozzarella cheese, salami, Tomato sauce, pepper, Spices and Fresh arugula. Italian pizza on Dark grey black slate background
Photo: Getty Images

It’s likely a challenge to find someone who doesn’t like Italian food.

There are thousands of restaurants in the U.S. that offer the cuisine, and trying to find the best one might make the cheese fall off your cracker.

That’s why people who dine at Italian restaurants have taken to TripAdvisor to rate the best ones.

To make finding them easier, Stacker shared a list of the Top 30 Italian restaurants in Chicago, based on the highest TripAdvisor ratings.

The data journalism hub says:

“The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such as tiramisu find origins in the north—combining for a tasty eating experience renowned for its ability to bring people together.”

So, which Italian restaurants are the best ones in Chicago?

These are the Top 10, according to TripAdvisor:

  1. Spacca Napoli, at 1769 W Sunnyside Ave
  2. La Scarola, at 721 W Grand Ave
  3. Monteverde, at 1020 W Madison St
  4. Topo Gigio Ristorante, at 1516 N Wells St
  5. Sapori Trattoria, at 2701 N Halsted St
  6. Volare, at 201 E Grand Ave
  7. Bongiorno’s Italian Deli and Pizzeria, at 405 N Wabash Ave
  8. Pinstripes, at 435 E Illinois St
  9. RPM Italian, at 52 W Illinois St
  10. Il Porcellino, at 59 W Hubbard St

See more from TripAdvisor here.

See the rest of the Top 30 list on Stacker here.

