LSU Swimmer Brings Home The Gold For Team USA At Tokyo Olympics

Louisiana State University swimmer Brooks Curry helped bring home the gold during the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay on Sunday (July 25), adding to Team USA's growing list of accolades at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

According to LSU, Curry is the school's first athlete to earn a gold medal for swimming and the first Tiger to compete in the relay since Sion Bonn represented Great Britain at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Curry, alongside Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple and Bowen Becker placed first during the second heat of the prelims. He took the lead on the team, starting with a 23.51 split in the first 50 meters and finishing his leg with a time of 48.84, per Fox 8 Live.

He didn't swim during the finals, but all swimmers of winning teams who participate during prelims are also awarded medals, KATC reports.