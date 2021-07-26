Mark Hoppus Asks Fans For Advice On How To Take Care Of His 'Cancer Buddy'

Earlier this month, Mark Hoppus revealed that he "put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation," and now he's asking fans for advice on how to best care for his "cancer buddy" — a crested blue cereus that he fears is getting overwatered.

"I bought this crested blue cereus after my first round of chemo and the nursery said water it with half a gallon once a week, which I have been. However, I used a water meter on it and I think that’s way too much," the blink-182 bandleader explained on Instagram. "Eight hours after its weekly watering the meter was pegged, while the other cactuses had drained nearly back to dry. The crests on my guy are yellowing. Obviously going to cut way back on watering, but should I also change out the soil it lives in? The pot has a drainage hole but maybe the soil in the pot isn’t a succulent mix? And if I do change it out, when? After it dries out? Now? Will it pull through? The last photo is how it looked the day I got it. I need experts to weigh in. Thanks for your help. I’ll feel terrible if my cancer buddy dies from my ignorance."

See Mark's post below.