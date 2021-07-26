Michigan Man Saves Twin Daughters From House Fire, Suffers Severe Burns

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 26, 2021

Fire Line Do Not Cross Tape
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan father saved his twin daughters from a house fire and suffered severe burns in the process early Saturday morning (July 24).

According to FOX 2, Ray Lucas said he and his girlfriend ran to the corner gas station and were gone for about 15 minutes. When they returned, his mom and niece were standing at the door panicking because the house was on fire and his 18-month-old twin daughters, Milan and Malaysia, were still inside.

"I just knew I had to get my babies out," he told FOX 2.

Lucas did what any dad would do. He ran inside and down to the basement, where he knew his daughters were sleeping.

"You really couldn't see your hand in front of your face. I really only found my babies due to my memory, just knowing where they were and knowing how to get to them. Just from having that same route," Lucas said.

Thankfully Lucas and his daughters made it out of the fire alive. His daughters were treated in the ICU for severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Lucas suffered severe burns and was also temporarily blind. "I was temporarily blind for three days and they said it was a miracle I could see," he added.

The family lost their home in the fire and due to his injuries, Lucas is unable to work. A GoFundMe has been set up for the family to try and help them through the difficult time.

To view the family's GoFundMe page, click here.

