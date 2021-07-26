Rihanna and ASAP Rocky Show Off Their Love During Night Out In Miami

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky showed off their love to the world while out together in Miami over the weekend.

Fans posted videos of the lovey couple to social media. They show the "Diamonds" singer cozying up close to A$AP Rocky, smiling from ear to ear. Rihanna and A$AP can be seen laughing at fans in the video who are holding up cure signs reading "Rihanna share me with Rocky."

The sweet couple was confirmed last year, but they didn't go public until May when A$AP Rocky had an interview with GQ. In the interview, he said of Rihanna:

"[Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One."

Check out the couple showing off some serious PDA below: