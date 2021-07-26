Seattle Business Review-Bombed Over Mistaken Identity In Viral TikTok

A Seattle business owner became the target of the Internet after he was mistaken for another man in a viral TikTok video.

Dean Worthy began his Sunday morning (July 25) checking on his home improvement business' Yelp review page, he told KIRO 7. Used to five-star reviews and happy customers' messages, he wasn't prepared for the barrage of one-star reviews.

“I was just blown away with all of these incoming messages that were horrible, horrible messages about what a bad person I am and a racist and all this other stuff, and I was like, ‘What, this isn’t me what’s going on here?’” he said.

The owner said he even got hundreds of calls, messages, and even death threats. But where does this vitriol come from?

Reporters said it can be traced to a viral TikTok from a man named Karlos Dillard. Dillard, A Black man, was on a date at an Edmonds restaurant Saturday when he was suddenly approached by an older white man. The man claimed the pair needed to pay for their drinks, leading to a dispute.