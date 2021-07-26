See Where Seattle Ranks Among The Most Educated Cities In The U.S.

People are always looking to live in a place where they will get a good return on their degree. The higher your educational level, the higher you usually earn. So, where are educated Americans flocking?

WalletHub looked at over 150 American metropolitan cities to see where educated Americans are putting their degree to work. Analysts also used 11 key metrics to determine their rankings, including the number of adults with bachelor's degrees, the quality of the public school system, and the gender education gap.

Where does the Emerald City rank on this list?

According to the study, it landed in the Top 10! Researchers placed the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area at No. 8.

Ann Arbor, Michigan was placed as the top place in America for educated Americans, while Visalia, California ranked at the very bottom.

Here were the Top 10 most educated areas in the nation, according to WalletHub:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California Madison, Wisconsin Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas Provo-Orem, Utah

