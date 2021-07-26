Summer Job Leads To Full Scholarship For Ballard High School Grad

Luke Sellers' summer job as a golf caddie paid off in more ways than one.

The Seattle Times shared the story about how a Ballard High School graduate landed a full scholarship from working as a caddie ahead of his freshman year at Seattle Golf Club. Matthew Miller from Decatur High School in Federal Way also got the reward.

Both students will be getting a Chick Evans Scholarship for caddies, which covers four years of tuition and housing and has an average value of $120,000. The program has been running since 1930, gifting thousands of students who show "academic strength, financial need, outstanding character, and a strong caddie record," reporters wrote.

“From the very first presentation (when starting as a caddie), you find out about the Chick Evans scholarship and what are the requirements, and I was always interested in it,” Sellers told the Times.

The Seattle resident revealed that he had not caddied enough rounds to fulfill the requirements for the scholarship right out of high school. He was, however, able to get in some extra rounds and reapply.

Sellers started college at Washington State last year, but is transferring to the University of Washington and will live in the Evans scholar house.

“Ever since growing up I always wanted to be a Husky, and I am so excited to get this opportunity,” he said.

One of the requirements to keep the scholarship is to do some work as a caddie in the summers. Sellers also offered some advice to young caddies:

“Thirteen, 14 is definitely the age to start at, and if you go out there and keep caddying, there is a good chance to get an amazing scholarship."