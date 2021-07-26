This Is The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Up Burgers In Seattle

By Zuri Anderson

July 26, 2021

Hamburger Gourmet
Photo: Getty Images

There's nothing like a good burger.

It's a juicy slab of meat on a bun with plenty of toppings for you to choose from, but the number of ingredients you can put on it is endless. Bacon, cheese, onion rings, jalapenos -- all kinds of goodness. Some restaurants even give you more than three patties!

But where can you find the best burgers in Seattle? We went to Yelp to find the highest-rated restaurant serving up this classic dish, and according to the website...

It's S/T Hooligan's!

This Fremont restaurant sports an amazing 5 out of 5 stars on Yelp! S/T Hooligan's features a stacked burger on their menu: the Bal-mont Burger with roasted pork belly. It comes with RR Ranch beef, Tillamook cheddar, tomato, sweet onion, romaine, pickled charred serrano, garlic-chili aioli on a toasted potato roll.

If you want more than just a burger, they also boast that they have the longest happy hour in Seattle, as well.

Still hungry? Here were the Top 5 highest-rated restaurants serving up burgers in the Emerald City:

  1. S/T Hooligan's
  2. Some Random Bar
  3. Dan's Kitchen
  4. Von's 1000 Spirits
  5. Galaxy Rune

Click here to see more amazing burger joints in the Seattle area.

