Tom Brady Posts Unbelievable Video Showing Off His Arm And Twitter Loves It

Tom Brady continues to dominate social media.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion went viral once again after sharing an incredible -- yet obviously edited -- video of himself showing off his passing accuracy on his verified social media accounts.

In the video, the former New England Patriots and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback plays catch with a jugs machine, throwing two passes into the machine, which shoots them back out before dropping back and firing one las throw through the machine, causing it to fall over and spit the ball back into the air.

"Training camp starts this week. I’m looking forward to having some actual receivers again," Brady tweeted alongside the video.