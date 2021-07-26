Twitter Reacts To DaBaby Bringing Out Tory Lanez At Rolling Loud
By Peyton Blakemore
July 26, 2021
DaBaby isn't backing down from his support of Tory Lanez.
Directly following Megan Thee Stallion's Rolling Loud set on Sunday (July 25), the "BOP" rapper brought out Tory, who is accused of shooting Megan last Summer, for a surprise performance of their collab "SKAT"
In videos that have been shared on social media, Tory is shown emerging on the stage in a costume. “I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who in here,” DaBaby teased before Tory took off his mask. “I got a million dollars right now if you can guess who… Who you think?”
After taking off the costume, the two performed "SKAT." As noted by fans online, their performance came shortly after DaBaby performed his Megan Thee Stallion collab “Cry Baby."
As one might expect, DaBaby's decision to bring out Tory during his set angered many online, especially on Twitter. Many not only called DaBaby out for his support of Tory given the allegations against the Candian rapper but also for his alleged intent to further harm Megan by bringing Tory out following her set.
See their reactions below.
Twitter seeing Dababy bring out tory lanez after playing megan's crybaby pic.twitter.com/y3MtvWXz9H— Koalaツ | LILUZIVERT (@PapaKoalaYT) July 26, 2021
Dababy bringing Tory Lanez out right after Megan Thee Stallion performed is not petty its evil. Tory shot that girl. He literally tried to harm that girl. This ain't no rap beef quit trying to minimize what Tory did to that girl. pic.twitter.com/Vt5lKbXDHU— Reggie Rocket (@itsJustMiahh) July 26, 2021
DaBaby and Tory Lanez on stage deciding who’s the bigger clown pic.twitter.com/CBwntyLQGP— Bazinga (@BBingBBoom7) July 26, 2021
DaBaby isn’t “weird” or “goofy” for bringing out Tory Lanez, he is sociopathic.— OG Venus (@Tendurag) July 26, 2021
How many #1s and Grammys do Dababy and Tory Lanez have combined again? Cuz Megan has 2, and 3 respectively. pic.twitter.com/dYgUoR57rb— Sahil Alvarez (@SahilAlvarez) July 26, 2021
Last month, days after the release of "SKAT," DaBaby retweeted a fan's "joke" about Tory allegedly shooting Megan last summer.
“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the fan’s tweet read.
While the retweet was up long enough to get tons of reactions on Twitter, DaBaby later claimed that he wasn't the one who retweeted it as he blamed Twitter for the alleged mistake. "
"Idk what type of Illuminati sh*t Twitter got goin onFace with tears of joy... I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo," he wrote. "I ain’t retweet that silly sh*t. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.Thinking face Type sh*t yall on?"
As Twitter exploded with fans on both sides sharing their opinions on the situation, Megan weighed in herself, tweeting, “Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets.” She added, "Justice is slow … as we’ve all seen…back to my good day."
While Megan didn't call DaBaby out by name, he replied directly to her tweet, writing, "You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' ni**a , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾."
Meg then responded, "My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said 'that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that sh*t' but now this ain’t your 'beef' ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g."
The back and forth continued as DaBaby went on to tweet, "Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another ni**a woman about some sh*t another ni**a accused of . How tf dat work? Y’all ni**as hell Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this b*tch off wit a bang didn’t it ? Luv u Meg."
Dababy sneaking tory lanez into rolling loud after a meg the stallion performance pic.twitter.com/fuJyM7AJ82— florence pugh’s husband (@Cantguardzach2) July 26, 2021
Pardi need to beat up Dababy and Tory Lanez before we do. That’s all I gotta say. pic.twitter.com/4j4b00ZZFJ— ayanna. (@randomstan14) July 26, 2021
Objectively speaking DaBaby aligning himself with Tory Lanez in that situation is a weird career decision. Meg loved collaborating with him and she’s on fire right now.— ....... (@PrinceHAK33M) July 26, 2021
Meg the stallion a better rapper than Tory lanez or dababy tbh— 444 (@BeenServin) July 26, 2021