Last month, days after the release of "SKAT," DaBaby retweeted a fan's "joke" about Tory allegedly shooting Megan last summer.

“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the[y] shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time,” the fan’s tweet read.

While the retweet was up long enough to get tons of reactions on Twitter, DaBaby later claimed that he wasn't the one who retweeted it as he blamed Twitter for the alleged mistake. "

"Idk what type of Illuminati sh*t Twitter got goin onFace with tears of joy... I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo," he wrote. "I ain’t retweet that silly sh*t. Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.Thinking face Type sh*t yall on?"

As Twitter exploded with fans on both sides sharing their opinions on the situation, Megan weighed in herself, tweeting, “Support me in private and publicly do something different … these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet sh*t for likes and retweets.” She added, "Justice is slow … as we’ve all seen…back to my good day."

While Megan didn't call DaBaby out by name, he replied directly to her tweet, writing, "You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya. You know like I know I ain’t no 'industry' ni**a , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin. Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya. Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾."

Meg then responded, "My stance hasn’t changed at all YOURS has. We already spoke abt this in private and you specifically said 'that ain’t even no good business move why would I promote that sh*t' but now this ain’t your 'beef' ? That ain’t real. But you stay on ya 'business' my g."

The back and forth continued as DaBaby went on to tweet, "Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another ni**a woman about some sh*t another ni**a accused of . How tf dat work? Y’all ni**as hell Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this b*tch off wit a bang didn’t it ? Luv u Meg."