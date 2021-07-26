Two Kentucky Athletes Win Gold For Team USA

Two University of Kentucky athletes were the among the first Americans to win gold during the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lee Kiefer made history on Sunday, July 25, by becoming the first U.S. man or woman to win an Olympic gold medal at an individual foil fencing event. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia.

“It’s such an incredible feeling that I share with my coach, I share with my husband, with my family, just everyone that’s been a part of this. I wish I could chop it up in little pieces and distribute it to everyone I love," she told the Associated Press while wearing her medal.

Kiefer is a Lexington native and current UK medical student. This is her third Olympics, but this is the first time she has ever medaled. She is from a fencing family and still competes along side her husband, Gerek Meinhardt, who is on the U.S. men's fencing team.