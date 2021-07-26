Two Kentucky Athletes Win Gold For Team USA

By Anna Gallegos

July 26, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Two University of Kentucky athletes were the among the first Americans to win gold during the opening weekend of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Lee Kiefer made history on Sunday, July 25, by becoming the first U.S. man or woman to win an Olympic gold medal at an individual foil fencing event. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Inna Deriglazova of Russia.

“It’s such an incredible feeling that I share with my coach, I share with my husband, with my family, just everyone that’s been a part of this. I wish I could chop it up in little pieces and distribute it to everyone I love," she told the Associated Press while wearing her medal.

Kiefer is a Lexington native and current UK medical student. This is her third Olympics, but this is the first time she has ever medaled. She is from a fencing family and still competes along side her husband, Gerek Meinhardt, who is on the U.S. men's fencing team.

Will Shaner also won his first ever gold medal in men’s 10 meter air rifle.

“Still trying to believe it. It’s been a long time, though, growing up in the sport, progressing. To finally have (the gold medal), it’s amazing," he told USA Today.

The 20-year-old economics student also set an Olympic record with his score of 251.6. He defeated Sheng Lihao of China for the gold.

Shaner started shooting when he was 8 in Colorado and started competing internationally when he was 14.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Two Kentucky Athletes Win Gold For Team USA

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.