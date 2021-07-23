Record-Breaking 22 Kentucky Wildcats Go For Gold At The Tokyo Olympics

By Anna Gallegos

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If the University of Kentucky was its own country, it has enough all-star athletes to form its own Olympic team.

Twenty-two Wildcats are participating in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which are currently underway. This breaks the school's record for most former and current students sent to any Olympic games. The previous record was set during the 1948 London Olympics when nine men's basketball players participated in the games, according to The Lane Report.

This year the athletes will participate from in a range of sports, but only six are current students. Most will play for Team USA, but seven will represent other countries, including Mexico, Norway, and Jamaica.

Team USA:

  • Bam Adebayo: Men's Basketball
  • Devin Booker: Men's Basketball
  • Keni Harrison: Track & Field - 100-meter hurdles
  • Keldon Johnson: Men's Basketball
  • Lee Kiefer (current student): Fencing
  • Sydney McLaughlin: Track & Field - 400-meter hurdles
  • Gerek Meinhardt (current student): Fencing
  • Javianne Oliver: Track & Field - 100-meter dash
  • Daniel Roberts: Track & Field - 110-meter hurdles
  • Will Shaner (current student): Shooting - men’s 10-meter air rifle and mixed shooting 10m air rifle
  • Mary Tucker (current student): Shooting - women’s 10-meter air rifle, women’s 50-meter smallbore and mixed team shooting 10m air rifle

Team Bahamas:

  • Devynne Charlton (current coach): Track & Field - 100-meter hurdles
  • Megan Moss (current student): Track & Field - 4-x-400 meter relay

Team Italy:

  • Alexia Lacatena (incoming student): Softball

Team Jamaica:

  • Leah Nugent: Track & Field - 400-meter hurdles

Team Mexico:

  • Brittany Cervantes: Softball

Team New Zealand:

  • Ali Galyer: Swimming - 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke and 4x200 freestyle relay

Team Norway:

  • Henrik Larsen: Shooting - men’s 50-meter smallbore

Team Puerto Rico:

  • Jasmine Camacho-Quinn: Track & Field - 100-meter hurdles
  • Jennifer O’Neill: Women's Basketball

Team Trinidad and Tobago:

  • Dwight St. Hillaire (current student): Track & Field - 400-meter dash and 4-x-400 meter relay

Team Zimbabwe:

  • Peter Wetzlar: Swimming - 50-meter freestyle

