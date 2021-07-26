Tyler Hubbard Reacts to Jimmy Fallon's Olympic 'Lil Bit' Parody

Jimmy Fallon and Tariq Trotter made a parody song to kick off the Olympics and it caught the eye of Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard. Hubbard shared the video on his personal Instagram with the caption, "This made my day. Y'all CRUSHED it."

The catchy video begins with Fallon saying, "Hey Tariq, you ready for the Olympics?" They two then go into an upbeat song that begins with the lyrics:

"Yeah blue, white, red-

The colors of the sheets on my cardboard bed.

'Cause we're in Tokyo

Wear Ralph Lauren to play water polo.

Going for the gold.

Nose plug sounds like I got a cold."

Check out the video below: