Utah Man Arrested After Ramming Car Into Ex-Girlfriend's Car

By Ginny Reese

July 26, 2021

A 21-year-old Utah man has been arrested after crashing his car into his ex-girlfriend's car on Sunday afternoon, reported 2 KUTV.

Lt. Steve Woolridge with the Salt Lake City Police Department told 2 KUTV that the man rammed his car into his ex-girlfriend's car, causing her car to then crash into a TRAX platform. The incident happened in Salt Lake City at around 1:36 p.m.

According to police, there were some threatening text messages exchanged between the two before the incident. Police also said that Powell was read his Miranda rights and said that he intentionally ran into her car because she had his wallet, reported KSL.

Both of the people were transported to the hospital as a result of the incident.

The female victim suffered only minor injuries as a result of the crash.

Once the man was checked out by medical professionals, he was then taken to the Salt Lake County jail and booked for suspicion of domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Lt. Woolridge reminds Salt Lake City residents that there are advocated and detectives available to tend specifically to domestic violence cases. Anyone who suspects or is experiencing domestic violence can contact any of the following resources:

  • Utah Domestic Violence 24-Hour Hotline: 1-800-897-LINK (5465)
  • National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
  • Utah YWCA shelter for women — 24-Hour Crisis Line: 801-537-8600
  • 911— don’t hesitate to call if you need immediate help

