Washington Girl Wins Scholarship Contest With Amazing Duct Tape Dress

Larissa Leon's beautiful duct tape dress dazzled so many people that she was declared one of the winners of a scholarship contest.

The younger designer won the grand prize of $10,000 from Duck Brand's 2021 Stuck At Prom® Scholarship Contest, according to the website. Leon, who is a student at Sunnyside High School, beat out four other contestants with her colorful and culturally-inspired dress.

"It sure was a *sticky* competition!" the brand commented on the announcement Instagram post, congratulating Leon and the winner of the tuxedo category, Ryan Bekic.