1 Utah City Among The Best Cities For Flipping Houses

If you're a fan of HGTV and flipping houses for a profit, then one Utah city could suit you best.

WalletHub conducted a study to determine which cities in the United States are best for flipping houses. So what does that mean?

WalletHub's website states:

"To help you choose the right market to list your masterpiece, WalletHub compared more than 170 U.S. cities across 26 key indicators of market potential, cost and quality of life. Our data set ranges from median purchase price to average full home remodeling costs to real-estate agents per capita."

According to the study, West Valley City landed among the best. The city came in at number 51 on the list, and was the only city in Utah that made it. West Valley City was 27th overall for "renovation & remodeling costs."

According to the study, here are the top 20 cities for flipping houses:

Sioux Falls, SD Missoula, MT Peoria, AZ Nampa, ID Tampa, FL Mobile, AL Boise, ID Rapid City, SD Gilbert, AZ Knoxville, TN Billings, MT Las Cruces, NM Greensboro, NC Fort Smith, AR Chandler, AZ Virginia Beach, VA Henderson, NV Huntsville, AL Oklahoma City, OK Des Moines, IA

Click here to see the full study.