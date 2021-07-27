10 Best Places To Get Chicken Fingers In Salt Lake City

Tuesday (July 27th) is National Chicken Finger Day, so what better excuse is there to try out a new local restaurant? Salt Lake City has tons of great places to grab some chicky fingers, but some are much better than others.

Yelp has a list of the best chicken finger restaurants in town, based on on reviews and ratings.

According to Yelp, the best restaurant in Salt Lake City for getting chicken fingers is Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers. The restaurant received 4.5 out of 5 stars, and has fantastic reviews.

One Yelp user wrote a review about the restaurant, stating:

"Saw this place on Yelp and didn't think it could be as good as the reviews said it was. One day, my brother and I decided to go try it out to see how it is. The chicken is moist, crispier than I could have imagined, and very flavorful. I don't know if I've ever had chicken strips cooked as well as these are consistently. The texture of the breading is wonderful, very textured (but not too thick at all,) and you can taste the spices in it.

We've been here five times now and it has been as good as it gets every time. The fries are great and crispy and the sauces are killer. (ya gotta get the Charlie's sauce!)"

Check Mr. Charlie's out from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 554 W 4500th S in Salt Lake City.

According to Yelp, here are the top ten restaurants in Salt Lake City to get chicken fingers:

Mr. Charlie's Chicken Fingers Kevin's Fried Chicken Chickqueen HallPass Blaze of Thunder Raising Cane's Pretty Bird (Liberty Wells) Stellar Wings Restaurant Pretty Bird (Downtown) R&R BBQ

