Barstool Sports Will Now Stream Arizona Bowl Exclusively On Website

By Ginny Reese

July 27, 2021

Barstool Sports is now expanding into college football and taking over as the title sponsor and broadcast partner of the Arizona Bowl, reported Sportico. The Barstool Arizona Bowl is slated for December 31st of this year and will move off of the television after airing on CBS Sports for several years.

Barstool CEO Erika Nardini said in an interview:

"We really believe that what we can do is take the best of traditional broadcast and take the best of traditional sponsorship and do both in a brand new way. We think we’ll bring new fans. We know we will bring a level of energy, and we’ll cover the game in a way that is completely unique, and uniquely Barstool."

The Barstool Arizona Bowl will now be streamed exclusively on Barstool's website, app, and social media channels.

The game features teams from the Mountain West and Mid-American Conferences. It is played at the University of Arizona stadium and. It's owned and operated by Tucson-based nonprofit TD4Tucson, which donates all of the proceeds to charity.

Nardini said:

"There’s no reason we can’t play in the broadcast space, the sponsorship space and the comedy or personality and opinion space. Obviously, we want to make sure we do it right and do it well, but this is a watershed moment for rethinking where and how games are broadcast."

