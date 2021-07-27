Bruins Center David Krejci Makes Free Agency Decision: Report

Boston Bruins veteran center David Krejci is reportedly planning to return for his 16th NHL season.

Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reports Krejci and the Bruins are working toward a "deal being finalized."

The 35-year-old veteran has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins after being selected by the franchise in the second-round of the 2004 NHL Draft.

Krejci's career totals include 730 points (215-515-730) in 962 regular season games, as well as 124 points (42-82-124) in 156 playoff appearances.

The center scored eight goals and recorded 36 assists during 51 regular season appearances, as well as nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 11 playoff appearances in 2021.

Krejci will enter his 16th NHL season ranked seventh in franchise history for games played and assists, as well as eight in total points.

The veteran also led the NHL in playoff scoring twice, including the 2011 postseason, which saw the Bruins with the Stanley Cup, and 2013, which resulted in Boston losing to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Stanley Cup Final.

Krejci was on the final year of a six-year, $43.5 million deal initially signed in 2014, which included an annual cap hit of $7.25 million, before becoming a free agent this offseason.

“It’s not about money. I guess that’s all I can tell you. My next deal isn’t going to be based on money,” Krejci told reporters after the Bruins were eliminated from the playoffs. “And at the same time, I just can’t see myself playing for a different team.”

Boston has been busy this offseason, having already agreed to a long-term deal with Taylor Hall last week.

Hall, a former NHL MVP, was acquired as part of a blockbuster trade made hours before the NHL trade deadline in April.