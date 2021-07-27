Carrie Underwood Announces Special Edition Of 'My Gift' With 3 New Tracks

Carrie Underwood is celebrating Christmas in July.

The country powerhouse singer is following her first Christmas album, My Gift, with a Special Edition release and three additional songs: “All Is Well,” “Favorite Time Of Year,” and "Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water,” a live performance from My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood on HBO Max.

Those additions will join the album’s original track list, including “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee,” “O Holy Night,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and more. My Gift also includes collaborations with John Legend (“Hallelujah”) and Underwood’s eldest son Isaiah (“Little Drummer Boy”).

Underwood announced Tuesday morning (July 27) that fans can “unwrap” the Special Edition of My Gift on September 24, nearly one year after My Gift released on September 25, 2020. The Special Edition album is available for pre-order now.

“I’ve always wanted to make a Christmas album and it’s been a long time coming," Underwood said in a press release last year, announcing My Gift. "I knew this would be my next music project after wrapping my tour last year [2019], and I think it’s turned out to be the perfect time for an album like this, in this period of such personal and spiritual reflection. For me, it’s more important than ever to focus on the true meaning of Christmas in a project like this. Even though it has been a tough year for all of us, sometimes I feel like the greatest realizations can be inspired by the most difficult times, and make us more grateful for the things we do have and for what truly matters."