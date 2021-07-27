Ed Sheeran Teases 'Something Special' Is In The Works

By Sarah Tate

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ed Sheeran appears to be working on his next project.

On Monday (July 26), the British singer-songwriter took a step back from his "Bad Habits" persona in an acoustic preview of the project, ABC News reports. In the video posted to his Instagram, a semicircle of singers in the background of what appears to be a church accompany Sheeran as he stands in front singing an a capella version of his song "Afterglow."

"Was recording something special today," Sheeran captioned the video.

The video has already been viewed nearly 2.5 million times and has drawn praise from many fans. "This is what heave sounds like," said one commenter, while another chimed in with a request, "Now do the halo theme."

Others had more of an emotional response to the clip, with one person writing, "Are you TRYING to make me cry????"

Check out the short clip below.

No other information was announced about the new project, but the video comes after the news that "Bad Habits," the lead single off Sheeran's upcoming untitled album, has spent one month at No. 1, landing the top spot on Billboard's Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts, per ABC.

The release date for Sheeran's fifth studio album has not been announced.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.