Knife-Wielding Woman Slashes Cops' Tires, Leads Them On Chase In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

July 27, 2021

Close-up photo of a flat tire on a car on a road
Photo: Getty Images

A woman was arrested after she allegedly slashed the tires on police cars and led officers on a chase in Washington, KOMO reports.

The wild confrontation went down around 10 a.m. Monday (July 26) near the 1000 block of West 4th Avenue in Kennewick. Police said a middle-aged woman slashed 10 tires on four Kennewick Police Department vehicles before running away.

More officers were called in to pursue the knife-wielding woman for several blocks along Kennewick Avenue. Reporters said business owners were warned to lock up to keep themselves safe from the suspect.

Police reportedly blocked off a portion of Kennewick Avenue to keep drivers away from the scene. Authorities said the woman ran across U.S. Highway 395 until she was taken into custody. Officers added that they used "several tools of non-lethal force" to arrest her.

"A KEPR-TV News crew at the scene said the woman was still fighting with medics as she was placed in an ambulance for possible injuries during the arrest," KOMO wrote.

Recently, another woman in the Pacific Northwest was accused of using a weapon for a crime. She was caught hiding in an Oregon creek after she allegedly attacked another woman with a hatchet.

