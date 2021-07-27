More Dangerous Dust Storms Likely As Utah Drought Continues

By Ginny Reese

July 27, 2021

With a terrifying, deadly dust storm just leaving Utah, many residents are left wondering if it will happen again. 2 KUTV reported reported that one University of Utah professor is using a wind simulator to find out what wind speeds were needed to create the dust storm that recently caused a fatal car crash in Utah.

So why is he doing this? Dr. Kevin Perry will use the said, "So we can better predict where the dust storms are likely to happen and how bad they might be."

According to Perry dust storms, which are a major health and safety hazard, are becoming more frequent. He said, "Dust storms, in general, are becoming more common."

Perry has done a lot of research on the Great Salt Lake, which is at an all-time low. The dry lake bed, which now expands about 750 square miles. has been exposed due to low water levels, causing that dust to be kicked up by high winds.

Perry is concerned that the threat that dust storms bring to Utah residents, and the deadly car crash is one example. He said, "The longer it stays dry, the longer it's hot, the more likely these events are to occur."

