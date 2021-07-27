Normani Pens Heartfelt Message About Collaborating With Cardi B

Normani wrote some heartfelt messages for Cardi B on social media about their collaboration on "Wild Side." The song has been getting some criticism online with fans saying that it should have been a solo song for Normani, but the artists are laying those claims to rest.

In several tweets, Normani made it clear that she wouldn't have wanted the song any other way. She wrote in one tweet responding to a comment that Cardi made, "Can't imagine this record without you. THAT'S THE TWEET."

In another, she wrote:

"I don’t think you guys understand how harddddd this woman has gone for me. you have been a champion for me throughout this whole process even when I was freaking out the night before releasing. God don’t play when it comes to His. we good sis."