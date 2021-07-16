Normani Samples An Aaliyah Classic On New Cardi B Collaboration 'Wild Side'

Normani's anticipated return to the scene saw her recruit Cardi B for a sultry collaboration called "Wild Side."

On Friday (July 15), the pop star, 25, dropped the new team-up, alongside a steamy music video. The brooding track, which samples Aaliyah's 1996 classic, "One in a Million," hears the two heat up the bedroom with an enticing ode to their, well, wild sides. "We can't just keep talkin' about it/ We think too often about it/ We can't just be cautious about it/ I wanna get wild/ Take me for a ride, boy/ Show me your wild side, boy/ Know it's been a while, boy I wanna get wild," Normani croons during the hook. As for Bardi, the rapper pops in with a verse towards the end of the track, delivering bars that appropriately match her bold personality. "Look, dímelo, turn me 'round/ Treat me like a watch, bust me down/ On the kitchen floor, right on that towel/ It's my d*ck and I want it now, aw,” she spits on the opening bars.

In the accompanying visual, the pair teams up with Tatu Muino, the creative behind Bardi’s clip for "Up," for a fashion-forward world with plenty of choreography to match. Most notably, the former Fifth Harmony bandmate's footwork shines bright as she highlights her precise talent for the dance floor. "I had already been in rehearsal for about three weeks preparing for the video when Cardi heard the record for the first time," Normani said in a statement for the collaboration. "She really showed up for me and brought this record to life by simply doing what Cardi does best."

"Wild Side" follows the release of Normani's solo efforts, including "Motivation," the Sam Smith duet "Dancing With a Stranger" and her Khalid collaboration "Love Lies."