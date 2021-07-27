Shawn Mendes Speaks Out About His Packed Pockets In Recent Paparazzi Photos

Shawn Mendes is now speaking out after fans commented on his full pockets in a recent paparazzi photo that was taken in Beverly Hills, reported Just Jared. The "If I Can't Have You" singer was seen on Monday morning wearing an olive green sweater and black Nike shorts. The left pocket of Mendes' shorts were full with seemed like a wallet or phone, causing it to stick out from his leg.

A fan tweeted the paparazzi photo with the caption, "Shawn Mendes is the type of person who will put everything on his pocket."

Shawn saw the tweet and decided to respond. He quote-tweeted it saying, "And wear the same sweater every morning for a week cuz he gets attached."