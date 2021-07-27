Texas Man Arrested After Heartbreaking Video Of Abandoned Dog Goes Viral

A Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges after footage of a dog being abandoned angered animal lovers around the world.

The video shows a young man with a husky standing near a SUV on the side of the road in Horizon City, which is 20 miles southeast of El Paso, Texas. The man unleashes the husky before climbing back in the SUV.

The dog can be seen running behind the SUV as it speeds away.

The video was originally shared on July 21 and has been seen more than 1 million times on Instagram. The person who recorded the video immediately contacted local authorities to report the incident.