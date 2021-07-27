Texas Man Arrested After Heartbreaking Video Of Abandoned Dog Goes Viral
By Anna Gallegos
July 27, 2021
A Texas man is facing animal cruelty charges after footage of a dog being abandoned angered animal lovers around the world.
The video shows a young man with a husky standing near a SUV on the side of the road in Horizon City, which is 20 miles southeast of El Paso, Texas. The man unleashes the husky before climbing back in the SUV.
The dog can be seen running behind the SUV as it speeds away.
The video was originally shared on July 21 and has been seen more than 1 million times on Instagram. The person who recorded the video immediately contacted local authorities to report the incident.
That's how the El Paso Sheriff's Department found 68-year-old Luis Antonio Campos. He was arrested on Friday, July 23, on suspicion of animal cruelty, according to the El Paso Times.
Campos said he dumped the dog because it was a stray that killed his neighbor's dog and destroyed his garden, according to court documents obtained by KVIA.
The husky now has a new home. He was rescued by Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso, which found him a foster family. The foster family renamed him to Nanook and decided to adopt the dog.
PUPDATE ON THE PUP... What a day...the pup is safe in his new foster home. The family has named him Nanook. Once he is...Posted by Huckleberry Hound Dog Rescue of El Paso on Wednesday, July 21, 2021