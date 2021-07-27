This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Nashville

By Sarah Tate

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Nashville to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Nashville restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Semper Sliders

According to Yelp, this burger joint inside a trailer serves up the best burgers in all of Nashville. With 5 stars and nearly 150 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this unique restaurant. Among their specialties are the traditional 'Mericano, the barbecue-style Good Ol Boy, and the veggie Hippy Tripster, among others.

Semper Sliders is located at 2416 Music Valley Drive. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Nashville that serve the best hamburgers in the city:

  1. Semper Sliders
  2. Tasty And Delicious
  3. Subculture Urban Cuisine And Cafe
  4. Grillshack Fries and Burgers*
  5. The Stillery
  6. Stock & Barrel
  7. Brothers Burger Joint
  8. Gabby's Burgers
  9. Hugh-Baby's
  10. The Cookery

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.

