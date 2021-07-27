This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In New Orleans

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in New Orleans to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which New Orleans restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Fharmacy Nola

According to Yelp, this Tulane/Gravier joint inside a trailer serves up the best burgers in all of New Orleans. With 4.5 stars and nearly 450 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant. Among their specialties are the traditional Classic All-American Burger, the West Coast special Cali Burger, complete with guacamole and mushrooms, and the aptly-named Fharmacy Burger, with bacon jam and house Giardiniera.

Fharmacy Nola is located at 2540 Banks Street. For more information, visit their website here.