2 Kentucky Cities Are Among The Most Affordable Places For Solo Renters

Renters who want to live alone should consider moving to Kentucky if they want the most bang for their buck.

A study done by financial website SmartAsset found that two of Kentucky's largest cities are among the top 10 cities where renters can afford to live alone.

Living with a roommate is a great way to cut down on housing expenses, but some people prefer to live by themselves. SmartAsset found the most affordable cities for solo living based on five metrics - average rent for a unit with fewer than two bedrooms, percentage of housing units with fewer than two bedrooms, median earnings for full-time workers, cost of living and unemployment rate.

Based on their data, Louisville tied for eighth place with Tulsa, Oklahoma. Louisville "ranks in the top 15 of the study for three metrics: average rent for units with fewer than two bedrooms ($676 per month), cost of living ($23,367 per year) and April 2021 unemployment rate (4.1%)," according to the study.

Meanwhile, Lexington came in the #5 spot. SmartAsset said "the April 2021 unemployment rate in Lexington, Kentucky was low, at 3.2% – a top 10 rate. The average earnings for full-time workers is about $46,400, ranking in the middle of the study. But its cost of living is 12th-lowest ($23,163) and average monthly rent for units with fewer than two bedrooms is 16th-lowest ($680)."

Kentucky's neighbor to the north in Cincinnati, Ohio, took the top spot.

