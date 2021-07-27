Wisconsin Fast-Food Chain Offers Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Food For Life

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A Wisconsin Culver's is offering Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo free food for life.

After the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship, Giannis went to Chick-Fil-A while on Instagram live. He ordered "not 51, not 49," but exactly 50 chicken minis to celebrate scoring 50 points during Game 6 of the finals. After his video went viral, MVP Index tweeted that the viral video "earned Chick-Fil-A $294.8K in brand value."

Giannis tweeted after saying, "Can I now have @ChickfilA for life?!!" Chick-Fil-A never responded to the question, so a Shorewood Culver's is giving Giannis what he wants, free food for life, WISN 12 reported.

George Dimitropoulos, the owner of Culver's in Shorewood, posted a sign in front of their restaurant. The sign celebrates the Bucks win and says, "Giannis free food 4 life here!"

"It didn't really seem like he got a response," Dimitropoulos told WISN 12. "So, us being a Culver's and a hometown favorite here, we thought we'd extend that offer to him."

The NBA star has not stopped in to redeem any free food, but customers that frequent the Culver's in Shorewood are hoping they see him at the restaurant soon.

"He needs to come down here and get his free meal for life," Culver's customer Christopher McGowan stated to WISN 12.

