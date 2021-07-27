Wisconsin Fast-Food Chain Offers Giannis Antetokounmpo Free Food For Life

A Wisconsin Culver's is offering Bucks MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo free food for life.

After the Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA Championship, Giannis went to Chick-Fil-A while on Instagram live. He ordered "not 51, not 49," but exactly 50 chicken minis to celebrate scoring 50 points during Game 6 of the finals. After his video went viral, MVP Index tweeted that the viral video "earned Chick-Fil-A $294.8K in brand value."

Giannis tweeted after saying, "Can I now have @ChickfilA for life?!!" Chick-Fil-A never responded to the question, so a Shorewood Culver's is giving Giannis what he wants, free food for life, WISN 12 reported.

George Dimitropoulos, the owner of Culver's in Shorewood, posted a sign in front of their restaurant. The sign celebrates the Bucks win and says, "Giannis free food 4 life here!"

"It didn't really seem like he got a response," Dimitropoulos told WISN 12. "So, us being a Culver's and a hometown favorite here, we thought we'd extend that offer to him."