U.S. Hockey Team Selects Men's Head Coach For 2022 Winter Olympics: Report

Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan is expected to lead Team USA in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff both reported Sullivan has been pegged to coach the U.S. Men's National Hockey Team in the upcoming event, which will take place in Beijing, China from February 4-20, 2022.

Sullivan is the only American hockey coach to win the Stanley Cup multiple times, having won back-to-back championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

The Massachusetts native has several numerous roles in USA Hockey management, which includes working as an assistant under then-head coach Peter Laviolette during the 2006 Olympics; head coach of the 2007 World Championship team; assistant coach at the 2008 Worlds; a scout for the 2015 national junior team; and an assistant at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, working under then-head coach John Tortorella.

Sullivan owns a career regular season coaching record of 321-187-15, as well as a playoff record of 44-38, which includes six seasons with the Penguins and two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2003-04, 2005-06).

The U.S. men's team is coming off a seventh-place finish in the 2018 Winter Olympics at Pyeongchang, as well as a fourth-place finish at the 2014 Games in Sochi, Russia.