What Texas Shoppers Should Know About The August Tax-Free Weekend

By Anna Gallegos

July 27, 2021

Texans looking to save a little cash on school supplies can take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday.

This year's tax-free weekend will be August 6-8. Clothing, footwear, and school supplies under $100 will be exempt from sales tax for those three days, saving shoppers approximately $8 for every $100 spent.

The tax-free weekend applies to in-person, on-line, and over-the-phone purchases.

School supplies eligible for the tax exemption are

  • Binders
  • Blackboard chalk
  • Book bags
  • Calculators
  • Cellophane tape
  • Compasses
  • Composition books
  • Crayons
  • Erasers
  • Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
  • Glue, paste and paste sticks
  • Highlighters
  • Index cards
  • Index card boxes
  • Legal pads
  • Lunch boxes
  • Markers (including dry erase markers)
  • Notebooks
  • Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
  • Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
  • Pencil sharpeners
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Protractors
  • Rulers
  • Scissors
  • Writing tablets

Most clothing and shoes under $100 will also be tax exempt. A full list of what is an isn't included can be found on the Texas Comptroller website.

Cloth and disposable face masks also qualify as part of the tax-free weekend.

