What Texas Shoppers Should Know About The August Tax-Free Weekend
By Anna Gallegos
July 27, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Texans looking to save a little cash on school supplies can take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday.
This year's tax-free weekend will be August 6-8. Clothing, footwear, and school supplies under $100 will be exempt from sales tax for those three days, saving shoppers approximately $8 for every $100 spent.
The tax-free weekend applies to in-person, on-line, and over-the-phone purchases.
School supplies eligible for the tax exemption are
- Binders
- Blackboard chalk
- Book bags
- Calculators
- Cellophane tape
- Compasses
- Composition books
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila
- Glue, paste and paste sticks
- Highlighters
- Index cards
- Index card boxes
- Legal pads
- Lunch boxes
- Markers (including dry erase markers)
- Notebooks
- Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper
- Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes
- Pencil sharpeners
- Pencils
- Pens
- Protractors
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Writing tablets
Most clothing and shoes under $100 will also be tax exempt. A full list of what is an isn't included can be found on the Texas Comptroller website.
Cloth and disposable face masks also qualify as part of the tax-free weekend.