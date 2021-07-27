What Texas Shoppers Should Know About The August Tax-Free Weekend

Texans looking to save a little cash on school supplies can take advantage of the upcoming sales tax holiday.

This year's tax-free weekend will be August 6-8. Clothing, footwear, and school supplies under $100 will be exempt from sales tax for those three days, saving shoppers approximately $8 for every $100 spent.

The tax-free weekend applies to in-person, on-line, and over-the-phone purchases.

School supplies eligible for the tax exemption are

Binders

Blackboard chalk

Book bags

Calculators

Cellophane tape

Compasses

Composition books

Crayons

Erasers

Folders – expandable, pocket, plastic, and manila

Glue, paste and paste sticks

Highlighters

Index cards

Index card boxes

Legal pads

Lunch boxes

Markers (including dry erase markers)

Notebooks

Paper – loose leaf ruled notebook paper, copy paper, graph paper, tracing paper, manila paper, colored paper, poster board, and construction paper

Pencil boxes and other school supply boxes

Pencil sharpeners

Pencils

Pens

Protractors

Rulers

Scissors

Writing tablets

Most clothing and shoes under $100 will also be tax exempt. A full list of what is an isn't included can be found on the Texas Comptroller website.

Cloth and disposable face masks also qualify as part of the tax-free weekend.