Bleachers Recruit Lana Del Rey For New Song 'Secret Life'

Jack Antonoff's Bleachers are gearing up to release their new album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, on Friday (July 30), and before it drops they're giving fans one more taste of what to expect with "Secret Life," a lackadaisical ballad featuring Lana Del Rey.

This isn't the first time the pair has collaborated together. Antonoff produced LDR's two most recent albums: Norman F***ing Rockwell and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.

"Secret Life" is the fifth offering off Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, following "How Dare You Want More," "Stop Making This Hurt," "45," and their Bruce Springsteen collaboration "Chinatown."

Bleachers are hitting the road in support of the album this fall. Listen to "Secret Life" above and see a full list of tour dates below.

Bleachers Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Fall 2021 Tour Dates

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City

9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation

9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem

9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball

9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company

9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's

10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown

10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore

10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore

11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory

11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live