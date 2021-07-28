Bleachers Recruit Lana Del Rey For New Song 'Secret Life'
By Katrina Nattress
July 28, 2021
Jack Antonoff's Bleachers are gearing up to release their new album, Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, on Friday (July 30), and before it drops they're giving fans one more taste of what to expect with "Secret Life," a lackadaisical ballad featuring Lana Del Rey.
This isn't the first time the pair has collaborated together. Antonoff produced LDR's two most recent albums: Norman F***ing Rockwell and Chemtrails Over the Country Club.
"Secret Life" is the fifth offering off Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night, following "How Dare You Want More," "Stop Making This Hurt," "45," and their Bruce Springsteen collaboration "Chinatown."
Bleachers are hitting the road in support of the album this fall. Listen to "Secret Life" above and see a full list of tour dates below.
Bleachers Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night Fall 2021 Tour Dates
9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Shadow of the City
9/12 - New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
9/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
9/15 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live
9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
9/18 - Newport, KY @ Ovation
9/22 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
9/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Anthem
9/25 - New York, NY @ Gov Ball
9/28 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery Company
9/29 - Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
10/3 - New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
10/5 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues
10/6 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
10/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's
10/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
10/16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/19 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/23 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom
10/24 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown
10/26 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore
10/27 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
10/28 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
10/31 - Detroit, MI @ Fillmore
11/2 - St. Louis, MO @ The Factory
11/3 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
11/4 - Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
11/6 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at XL Live