Bobby Bones' Wife Calls Out Body Shamers On Instagram

By Kelly Fisher

July 28, 2021

Photo: Instagram/@mrscaitlinestell

Bobby Bones recently celebrated the “greatest night of my life” when he married his fiancée Caitlin Parker (who said on Instagram after the wedding that “it’s Mrs. Estell to you” now).

The newlywed couple embarked on a honeymoon in Greece, sharing photos of their adventures along the way.

But Estell also took to Instagram to call out women who body shamed her.

Estell said people criticized her in since-deleted comments for what she chose to wear: “I was in a swimsuit….on a beach…on my honeymoon….in 97 degree weather.”

She noted her gratitude for the progress she’s made in her efforts to shed light on the positive comments and deal with negative ones. Still, the body-shaming comments she read on her honeymoon stuck with her. Estell pointed out the “patriarchal society we live in,” in which commenters don’t bat an eye at Bones in a swimsuit.

Estell continued:

“A little something to think about - when we tell women what to wear or not wear out of fear they will be objectified - we are only contributing to the objectification. Someday I hope the world is advanced enough where I can have a daughter who isn’t shamed (especially publicly) for showing skin while swimming. I hope she does other cRaZy things too, like exercise her right to vote and what not. 😊👙”

Negative commenters always lurk on social media, but Estell’s message drew positive ones — dozens commented to show their support.

Dan Smyers — half of country duo Dan + Shay — posted heart emojis backing her up. His wife, Abby Smyers, hailed Estell a “queen” and urged women to stop tearing one another down. She wrote, in part: “Women, we are strong, we are smart, we are beautiful. We can wear, be, do anything…”

Nicole Combs, married to country hitmaker Luke Combs, also gushed: “you look unreal & it looked like such a wonderful time! People stay mad when they’re jelly 😜”

Bones, the American Idol mentor, got engaged to his now-wife in October of 2020. He declared at that time: “I am the luckiest...I’m so happy I get marry to love of my life.”

Read what she had to say to the body-shaming commenters here:

