Bonnaroo Adds New 'Chapel Of Love' Venue Ahead Of 2021 Return

After 2020's festival was canceled, and 2021's dates pushed back until fall, festival goers can't wait to get back to the farm for a star-studded lineup of amazing acts. With live music finally back, what could possibly make the festival even better?

What about a wedding?

On Wednesday (July 28) Bonnaroo officials announced the farm's first on-site wedding services during the September 2-5 festival, according to FOX 17. They understand that the pandemic may have delayed many couples' big days and hope the new services can provide a unique wedding experience that they'll always remember, complete with "special guests."

"For the first time ever you can say 'I do' at Bonnaroo," according to the registration website. "Bring your Bonna-boo to the Chapel of Love for romantic activities like Love Song Karaoke Happy Hour, interaction photo booth installations and, of course, daily Wedding ceremonies where you can get hitched by very special guests."

In order to get hitched as part of the farm's "House of Holy MatrOOmony," you have to register for the wedding ceremonies here.

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival kicks off Thursday, September 2, with special guests of the Grand Ole Opry. Friday's headliners include the Foo Fighters and Megan Thee Stallion, while Lizzo and Tame Impala headline Saturday's concert and Tyler, the Creator and Rüfüs Du Sol headline the final day on Sunday.

For more information about Bonnaroo and to see the full lineup, visit the festival's website here.