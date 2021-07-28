Chris Paul Thanks Phoenix And Fans For A Great Season

By Ginny Reese

July 28, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Exactly a week after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, Chris Paul wrote a heartfelt message to Phoenix and the Suns fans on social media.

Paul, who is a veteran point guard, joined the Suns last November and made a great impact on the team. He led the Suns to the second-best regular season record in the league, reported The Spun. The Suns lost the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2.

Paul took to Twitter to send his love out to all of the Suns fans. He wrote:

"Thank you to Phoenix and all the fans on a great season!! Back to work. #CantGiveUpNow"

Paul's post has left some fans speculating whether or not he will return to the Suns next season. According to reports, Paul has been connected to the Lakers, which further drives the uncertainty.

Paul has a player option worth $44.6 million that could keep him on the Suns, but he may be looking for a longer deal throughout the rest of his NBA career, which could lead him to the Lakers.

Do you think Paul will shock the NBA and go with another team or stay with the Suns?

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Chris Paul Thanks Phoenix And Fans For A Great Season

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.