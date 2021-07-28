Chris Paul Thanks Phoenix And Fans For A Great Season

Exactly a week after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, Chris Paul wrote a heartfelt message to Phoenix and the Suns fans on social media.

Paul, who is a veteran point guard, joined the Suns last November and made a great impact on the team. He led the Suns to the second-best regular season record in the league, reported The Spun. The Suns lost the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2.

Paul took to Twitter to send his love out to all of the Suns fans. He wrote:

"Thank you to Phoenix and all the fans on a great season!! Back to work. #CantGiveUpNow"