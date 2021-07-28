Chris Paul Thanks Phoenix And Fans For A Great Season
By Ginny Reese
July 28, 2021
Exactly a week after the conclusion of the NBA Finals, Chris Paul wrote a heartfelt message to Phoenix and the Suns fans on social media.
Paul, who is a veteran point guard, joined the Suns last November and made a great impact on the team. He led the Suns to the second-best regular season record in the league, reported The Spun. The Suns lost the NBA Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks 4-2.
Paul took to Twitter to send his love out to all of the Suns fans. He wrote:
"Thank you to Phoenix and all the fans on a great season!! Back to work. #CantGiveUpNow"
Thank you to Phoenix and all the fans on a great season!! Back to work 🙏🏾✊🏾 #CantGiveUpNow pic.twitter.com/uLVVy2GavW— Chris Paul (@CP3) July 27, 2021
Paul's post has left some fans speculating whether or not he will return to the Suns next season. According to reports, Paul has been connected to the Lakers, which further drives the uncertainty.
Paul has a player option worth $44.6 million that could keep him on the Suns, but he may be looking for a longer deal throughout the rest of his NBA career, which could lead him to the Lakers.
Do you think Paul will shock the NBA and go with another team or stay with the Suns?