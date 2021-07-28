Luke Bryan Finds His Purpose Through String Of Family Tragedies

Luke Bryan sat down with People and discussed purpose, and it's probably not what you think. He never gloated about his awards, money, or fame. Instead, he shined a light on his family and the tragedy that they've experienced.

"If this right here," Luke says as he motions to his voice, "quit working in the morning, if I couldn't sing again, then I am so blessed by what I've been able to achieve."

The 45-year-old singer has been through the unthinkable with many losses in his family. Bryan's brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident in 1996 at only 26-years-old. In 2007, his sister, Kelly, died of natural causes that are still unexplained. She was 39 years old. In 2014, Kelly's husband, Lee, died of a heart attack, leaving behind three children. That's when Bryan and his wife stepped in to help raise them.

Bryan said, "I've had so many tragedies in my life. It's almost like you don't want to tell the story because you don't want to feel like you're out there craving sympathy."

Somehow through all the grief, Bryan has found his purpose. He said, "If I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully by my behavior, that's what life's all about for me."

