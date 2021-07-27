Luke Bryan Won't Stop Cracking Jokes About Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean

By Kelly Fisher

July 27, 2021

Luke Bryan Performs At Dodger Stadium
Photo: Getty Images

Aside from his music, Luke Bryan is famous for being a prankster.

The “Down To One” singer regularly — and publicly — messes with his buddies, including fellow country stars Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean.

In fact, Bryan cast playful jabs at the two artists in an episode of Rise Before Sunrise, a content series from Fendt that’s available on YouTube. The digital content series aims to give viewers an inside look at farming life. Bryan took to Instagram to give fans a taste of an episode of the series, calling on fans to help him come up with a name for his tractor.

In another video previewing a recent episode, Bryan drove his tractor while cracking a few jokes at Shelton and Aldean:

“I’ve actually seen Blake Shelton do farming-type stuff. No question, I’m a better farmer than Blake,” Bryan said, later adding: “Sorry, Blake.”

He also said: “…I’d probably let Peyton Manning drive this. Jason (Aldean) likes tequila too much to be on this tractor.”

Bryan recently pledged to send Shelton and Gwen Stefani — though she’s since corrected him on using her maiden name — “embarrassing” wedding gifts. He promised “funny, sarcastic items” that have a “Luke Bryan touch on it.”

It sounds like the jokes are all in good fun. During a recent press event, Bryan shed a little light on his friendships with Shelton and Aldean: “We can all take it…Whatever they come back with me, it's just a never-ending cycle.”

Find Rise Before Sunrise here.

Watch Bryan's video here:

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Luke Bryan Won't Stop Cracking Jokes About Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.