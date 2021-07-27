Luke Bryan Won't Stop Cracking Jokes About Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean

Aside from his music, Luke Bryan is famous for being a prankster.

The “Down To One” singer regularly — and publicly — messes with his buddies, including fellow country stars Blake Shelton and Jason Aldean.

In fact, Bryan cast playful jabs at the two artists in an episode of Rise Before Sunrise, a content series from Fendt that’s available on YouTube. The digital content series aims to give viewers an inside look at farming life. Bryan took to Instagram to give fans a taste of an episode of the series, calling on fans to help him come up with a name for his tractor.

In another video previewing a recent episode, Bryan drove his tractor while cracking a few jokes at Shelton and Aldean:

“I’ve actually seen Blake Shelton do farming-type stuff. No question, I’m a better farmer than Blake,” Bryan said, later adding: “Sorry, Blake.”

He also said: “…I’d probably let Peyton Manning drive this. Jason (Aldean) likes tequila too much to be on this tractor.”

Bryan recently pledged to send Shelton and Gwen Stefani — though she’s since corrected him on using her maiden name — “embarrassing” wedding gifts. He promised “funny, sarcastic items” that have a “Luke Bryan touch on it.”

It sounds like the jokes are all in good fun. During a recent press event, Bryan shed a little light on his friendships with Shelton and Aldean: “We can all take it…Whatever they come back with me, it's just a never-ending cycle.”

Find Rise Before Sunrise here.

Watch Bryan's video here: