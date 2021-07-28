Martina McBride Celebrates 'Dream Come True' With New Hall Of Fame Exhibit

Martina McBride celebrated “a dream come true” at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

The award-winning country powerhouse’s new exhibit, Martina McBride: The Power of Her Voice, is officially displayed in the museum. It’s an opportunity for fans to see mementos from McBride’s life and career, including:

Clothing that McBride wore on stage when she performed with her family band — the Schiffters — at age 7,

Her Sharon High School yearbook from 1984, alongside 4-H award ribbons earned for her singing and cooking,

McBride’s wedding dress and veil she wore when she married John McBride in 1988,

in 1988, The original hand-written manuscript of McBride’s iconic song, “Independence Day,” written by Gretchen Peters ,

, Dolly Parton’s congratulatory note to McBride on winning the CMA Female Vocalist of the Year award in 2003, and so much more.

McBride and her husband had the opportunity to walk through the exhibit when celebrating its opening on Tuesday evening (July 27).

“Tonight’s about Martina, about an incredible life in music, and an incredible body of work,” museum CEO Kyle Young said. “It’s also about coming together as a community after the kind of hibernation that we’ve never before endured.”

The exhibit was initially planned to open sooner, but officials pushed back the opening date because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young noted that when McBride was born (on July 29, 1966), there was a population of about 200 in her hometown of Sharon, Kansas. She grew up expressing her musical talents, including by playing cover songs in her family’s band and earning 4-H awards for her singing. Her yearbook notes McBride’s achievements in band, chorus, volleyball, speech and more.